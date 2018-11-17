Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 98,050 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,050 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $15,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $427,655,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 90.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after buying an additional 877,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 241.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,178,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,397,000 after buying an additional 833,230 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $12,895,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,095,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,565,000 after buying an additional 462,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Newell Brands to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn acquired 100,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $2,003,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NWL opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.82. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

