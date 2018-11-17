Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $13.12 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (AGCO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AGCO were worth $13,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,648,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,667,000 after purchasing an additional 107,096 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,125,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000,000 after purchasing an additional 280,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,572,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,365,000 after purchasing an additional 64,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,018,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,715,000 after purchasing an additional 631,175 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $117,244.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on AGCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AGCO from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AGCO from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AGCO from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

Shares of AGCO opened at $57.18 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

