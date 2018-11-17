Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Position in Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.28% of Oshkosh worth $14,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on OSK shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $100.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

