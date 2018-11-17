Tech Data (TECD) vs. Applied Visual Sciences (APVS) Head to Head Comparison

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) and Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tech Data and Applied Visual Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tech Data 1 2 4 0 2.43 Applied Visual Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tech Data currently has a consensus target price of $101.17, indicating a potential upside of 33.15%. Given Tech Data’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tech Data is more favorable than Applied Visual Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of Tech Data shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Applied Visual Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Tech Data shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Applied Visual Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tech Data and Applied Visual Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tech Data 0.39% 12.67% 3.07% Applied Visual Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Tech Data has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Visual Sciences has a beta of -1.06, indicating that its stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tech Data and Applied Visual Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tech Data $36.78 billion 0.08 $116.64 million $9.11 8.34 Applied Visual Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tech Data has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Visual Sciences.

Summary

Tech Data beats Applied Visual Sciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions. The company serves value-added resellers, direct marketers, retailers, and corporate resellers. Tech Data Corporation sells its products to customers in approximately 100 countries in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Applied Visual Sciences

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc., a software technology company, designs and develops computer-vision detection solutions based on image processing science for aviation/homeland security and healthcare markets. It utilizes imaging technologies and analytics to create integrated information management technology products and services that address problems for corporations and governmental agencies. The company offers PinPoint, an intelligent computer-vision automated target recognition technology for the detection of guns, explosives, and other threat items contained in baggage in the airport environment or for building security applications; and Signature Mapping platform technology for use in the imaging field of diagnostic radiology and pathology. It also provides Signature Mapping Detection System, an automated hardware-software laboratory solution used to operate various infectious disease applications through multi-threaded detection algorithms. In addition, the company offers Signature Mapping Tuberculosis Detection software, an automated hardware and software technology platform; and Signature Mapping Breast Cancer Detection, a breast cancer detection solution. Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. markets its products through direct sales and indirect distribution channels worldwide. The company was formerly known as Guardian Technologies International, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. in July 2010. Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Leesburg, Virginia.

