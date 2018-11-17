Tecnoglass (TGLS) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TGLS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of TGLS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. 10,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,503. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.91 million, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $96.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $75,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,964.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,003 shares of company stock worth $100,935. Company insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 51,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 734,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 152,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. It offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

