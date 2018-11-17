Teekay Tankers (TNK) Trading 6.6% Higher on Strong Earnings

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.13. 2,337,472 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,347,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.95 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 41.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 20.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 95,879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth about $1,026,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $284.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

