TEGNA (TGNA) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) in a research note published on Friday.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an in-line rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Get TEGNA alerts:

NYSE TGNA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,899. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.68 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 26.46%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,882,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,223,000 after buying an additional 964,669 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 383,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 242,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 13,028,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,358,000 after buying an additional 555,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.