Telecom Argentina (TEO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

TEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Telecom Argentina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Bank of America cut Telecom Argentina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Telecom Argentina from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

NYSE TEO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 123,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEO. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services, and Núcleo Mobile Services. It offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services.

