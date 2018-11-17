Telenav (TNAV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TeleNav, Inc. is a provider of location based services, or LBS, including voice guided navigation, on mobile phones. Its core LBS solution is GPS Navigator which offers features such as real time traffic alerts, route planning and updated POIs. The Company’s other products include TeleNav Track and TeleNav Shotgun. Through the Company’s hosted service delivery model, it provides its solutions through the networks of wireless carriers in the United States, including Sprint and AT&T, as well as through certain carriers in other countries. The Company is also using its LBS platform to develop new offerings such as a feature rich, in-dash navigation solution for automotive consumers. Additionally, TeleNav is broadening the scope of the LBS platform by developing solutions that support a broad range of location enhanced applications such as location based mobile advertising, commerce and social networking. TeleNav, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

TNAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenav in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Shares of TNAV stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 140,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,290. The stock has a market cap of $207.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Telenav has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $52.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.74 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a negative net margin of 66.53%. Analysts anticipate that Telenav will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Telenav by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Telenav by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,285,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Telenav by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Telenav by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,951 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Telenav by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

