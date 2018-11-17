Teligent (TLGT) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s share price traded down 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.52. 637,278 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 522,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Teligent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Teligent had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The business had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teligent Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teligent news, CEO Jason Grenfell-Gardner sold 52,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,463,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 852,439 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 50,209 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teligent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 383,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teligent Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

