Tellurian (TELL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TELL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Tellurian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tellurian and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tellurian presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.46.

TELL traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,434. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.77. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 45.00% and a negative net margin of 930.79%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Charif Souki bought 30,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,518,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,912,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 23.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 44.8% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 27.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth $103,000. 17.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

