Tenneco (TEN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Tenneco from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tenneco to $47.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Tenneco alerts:

NYSE TEN opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenneco will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 12,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 41,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.