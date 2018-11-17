TETRA Technologies (TTI) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on TETRA Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 target price on TETRA Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TETRA Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.92.

TTI opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.27.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,532.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James H. Funke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $175,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

