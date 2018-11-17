The Carlyle Group (CG) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. The Carlyle Group traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 40302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

In other news, Director Janet Hill purchased 5,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $100,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $841,519.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,466,000. Algebris UK Ltd raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 1,133,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after purchasing an additional 498,397 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,647,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after purchasing an additional 373,658 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,795,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 65.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 820,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after purchasing an additional 324,600 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.04 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

About The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

