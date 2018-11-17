The Carlyle Group (CG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $34.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of CG stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $17.97. 1,273,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.65. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Janet Hill purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $7,795,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,830,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,269,000 after buying an additional 314,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 113,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.