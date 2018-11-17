The Cypherfunks (FUNK) Price Reaches $0.0000

The Cypherfunks (CURRENCY:FUNK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, The Cypherfunks has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One The Cypherfunks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. The Cypherfunks has a total market cap of $77,033.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of The Cypherfunks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Cypherfunks Coin Profile

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. The Cypherfunks’ total supply is 48,747,519,945 coins. The official website for The Cypherfunks is thecypherfunks.com. The Cypherfunks’ official Twitter account is @thecypherfunks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Cypherfunks is /r/thecypherfunks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Cypherfunks Coin Trading

The Cypherfunks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Cypherfunks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Cypherfunks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Cypherfunks using one of the exchanges listed above.

