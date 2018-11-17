The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Rubicon Project, Inc. is a global technology company that focuses to automate the buying and selling of advertising. The Company’s Advertising Automation Cloud is a scalable software platform that powers and optimizes a marketplace for the real time trading of digital advertising between buyers and sellers. Its advertising automation cloud incorporates machine-learning algorithms, data processing, high volume storage, detailed analytics capabilities, and a distributed infrastructure. The Rubicon Project, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RUBI. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

Shares of RUBI stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The Rubicon Project has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 45.33% and a negative net margin of 72.75%. The company had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.93 million. Analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 53,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $252,850.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,798.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,494 shares of company stock worth $679,772. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 237.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 69,088 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 33,327 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 29.0% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 90,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 20,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the second quarter valued at about $335,000. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

