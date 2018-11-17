TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Managed Account Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 96.3% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.40. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.66.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 102.15% and a negative net margin of 757.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $1,148,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,485,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,349,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 258,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $1,264,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,601,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,823,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,174,506. Company insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/therapeuticsmd-inc-txmd-shares-sold-by-ing-groep-nv.html.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.