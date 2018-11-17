Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Theravance Biopharma has a single marketed product in its portfolio called Vibativ. We are upbeat about Theravance’s efforts to expand Vibativ’s label, which if approved for additional indications, would be commercially significant. Moreover, its pipeline programs target highly competitive therapeutic areas. The company's collaboration agreements are a consistent source of funds. However, any agreement termination might be a huge setback for the company as in the past. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Meanwhile, the company’s regulatory filing for Yupelri (revefenacin) for COPD was accepted by the FDA in January 2018 with a response expected by the year end.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TBPH. BidaskClub downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price objective on Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

NASDAQ TBPH traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $26.24. The company had a trading volume of 315,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,873. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $35.48.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 505.90% and a negative net margin of 513.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $197,267.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 6,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $182,200.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodford Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.9% in the second quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,213,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,331,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 8.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 346.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 52,086 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 22.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 97,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.

