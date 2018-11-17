TheStreet Lowers Carolina Trust Bancshares (CART) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

CART opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Carolina Trust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Carolina Trust Bancshares by 13.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Carolina Trust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $2,835,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carolina Trust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $833,000. Institutional investors own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

About Carolina Trust Bancshares

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers non-interest bearing checking accounts, interest bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, residential mortgage, home equity lines, commercial real estate, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services.

