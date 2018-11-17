Theta Token Market Cap Reaches $49.03 Million (THETA)

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Theta Token has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Theta Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0694 or 0.00001244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX and Gate.io. Theta Token has a market cap of $49.03 million and approximately $576,381.00 worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00139017 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00224184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $574.39 or 0.10296905 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009770 BTC.

About Theta Token

Theta Token was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,502,689 tokens. Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Token is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Token Token Trading

Theta Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bithumb, Gate.io, Hotbit, OKEx, IDEX, Binance, Huobi and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

