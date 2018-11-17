THL Credit (TCRD) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCRD. BidaskClub cut shares of THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of THL Credit in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of THL Credit in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

NASDAQ:TCRD opened at $7.19 on Thursday. THL Credit has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $236.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.07.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that THL Credit will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit during the third quarter worth $2,420,000. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 94.0% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 282,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 136,650 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 51.2% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 369,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 8.0% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 729,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 54,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in THL Credit by 73.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 40,904 shares in the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

