Thomas Louis Saeli Buys 2,000 Shares of Ultralife Corp. (ULBI) Stock

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Thomas Louis Saeli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $14,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,748.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ULBI traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $7.31. 32,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,427. Ultralife Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of -0.16.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter.

Ultralife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Ultralife by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 140,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ultralife by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 45,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Ultralife by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 182,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 74,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

