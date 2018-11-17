Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 265,130 Shares of Radian Group Inc (RDN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 265,130 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.53% of Radian Group worth $23,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,316,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,948 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Radian Group by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,056,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,300 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth $18,839,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth $10,201,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,049,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,099,000 after acquiring an additional 534,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDN opened at $19.30 on Friday. Radian Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.59 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Compass Point set a $26.00 target price on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

