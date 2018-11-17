Thrive Token (THRT) Trading 13.7% Lower This Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Thrive Token has a market cap of $812,533.00 and $89,845.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Coinsuper and Liquid. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00138929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00224109 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.57 or 0.10324996 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00009616 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,177,502 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

