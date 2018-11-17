Tigercoin (TGC) Hits Market Capitalization of $109,239.00

Tigercoin (CURRENCY:TGC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, Tigercoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Tigercoin has a market capitalization of $109,239.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Tigercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tigercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00017225 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000069 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00051197 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tigercoin Coin Profile

Tigercoin (CRYPTO:TGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2013. Tigercoin’s total supply is 43,536,800 coins. The official website for Tigercoin is tigercoin.wordpress.com. Tigercoin’s official Twitter account is @TigerCoin.

Tigercoin Coin Trading

Tigercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tigercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tigercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tigercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

