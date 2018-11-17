Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,461,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,974,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,823 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 20.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,218,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,050 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,576,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,652,000 after purchasing an additional 385,816 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,238,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,033,000 after purchasing an additional 508,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,720,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,471,000 after purchasing an additional 164,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.94.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/tirschwell-loewy-inc-sells-1600-shares-of-schlumberger-limited-slb.html.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.