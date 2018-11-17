Tivity Health (TVTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TVTY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 375,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,433. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Tivity Health had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donato Tramuto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,338,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,743 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Tivity Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Tivity Health by 15.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tivity Health by 47.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Tivity Health by 16.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter.

Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

