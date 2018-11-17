TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,310 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 36,053 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $45,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,766,367 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $645,949,000 after acquiring an additional 79,223 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 7,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5,860.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 212,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,151,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $49.50 to $59.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. MKM Partners set a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $41.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.34.

TJX opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 58.66%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

