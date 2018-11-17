Tobam Acquires Shares of 5,688 Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

Tobam acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 280.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 72.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at $218,000.

AYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $141.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Acuity Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $125.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.98 and a 1 year high of $186.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

