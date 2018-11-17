TopBuild Corp (BLD) Receives $84.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. Stephens cut shares of TopBuild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,024,000 after purchasing an additional 123,898 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,127,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,868,000 after purchasing an additional 38,754 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 93.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,050,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 508,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,661,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,649,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLD traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.52. 624,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $42.18 and a 12 month high of $87.21.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $647.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.65 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

