Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BB&T were worth $24,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in BB&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in BB&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BB&T by 4,311.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BB&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in BB&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have weighed in on BBT shares. ValuEngine upgraded BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.
In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $141,786.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $30,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE BBT opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. BB&T Co. has a one year low of $45.93 and a one year high of $56.31.
BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.59%.
BB&T Profile
BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
