Total SA (TOT) Holdings Reduced by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,288,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,290 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $82,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 71.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 113,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 13.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 64,369 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77. Total SA has a 1-year low of $53.37 and a 1-year high of $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.72 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7442 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

