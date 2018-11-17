TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 4,628.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,734 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 74.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 49,452 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 50.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 40,076 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRTX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 36.68, a quick ratio of 36.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $21.05.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.90 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 41.60%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.85%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

