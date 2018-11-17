Trade Token (TIO) Market Cap Hits $7.58 Million

Trade Token (CURRENCY:TIO) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Trade Token has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and $0.00 worth of Trade Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trade Token has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Trade Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00001310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Kucoin, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trade Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00138929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00224109 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.57 or 0.10324996 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Trade Token Token Profile

Trade Token’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Trade Token’s total supply is 223,534,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,921,436 tokens. Trade Token’s official Twitter account is @TradeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trade Token’s official website is trade.io. The official message board for Trade Token is medium.com/@trade.io.

Buying and Selling Trade Token

Trade Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Kucoin, BitForex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trade Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trade Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trade Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trade Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trade Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.