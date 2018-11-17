Traders Buy Costco Wholesale (COST) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $192.08 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $118.18 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $73.90 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Costco Wholesale had the 5th highest net in-flow for the day. Costco Wholesale traded down ($3.37) for the day and closed at $229.94

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Loop Capital set a $265.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $255.00 to $253.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $102.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

In related news, VP Franz E. Lazarus sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total transaction of $5,215,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.14, for a total value of $699,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,593.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,312 shares of company stock worth $14,547,272. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,800,072 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $376,180,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 104,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,904,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

