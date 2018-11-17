Traders Buy Harley-Davidson (HOG) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $39.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $13.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.40 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Harley-Davidson had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. Harley-Davidson traded down ($0.14) for the day and closed at $41.38

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 9.92%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 12,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $547,282.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,095.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 34.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,195,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 29.3% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

