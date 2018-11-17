Traders Buy Shares of DexCom (DXCM) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on weakness during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $85.49 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $59.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.25 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, DexCom had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. DexCom traded down ($3.08) for the day and closed at $135.75Specifically, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $48,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald Abbey sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.30, for a total transaction of $1,575,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,700 shares of company stock valued at $24,419,880 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $170.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of DexCom to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -238.19 and a beta of 0.60.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

About DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

