Traders sold shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on strength during trading on Thursday. $270.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $363.97 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $93.64 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded up $0.20 for the day and closed at $62.89

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,419,000 after purchasing an additional 289,274 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Traders Sell Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) on Strength (EFA)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/traders-sell-shares-of-ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa-on-strength-efa-3.html.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.