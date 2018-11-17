Traders Sell Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) on Strength (IVE)

Investors sold shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) on strength during trading on Thursday. $48.47 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $122.53 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $74.06 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded up $0.86 for the day and closed at $111.38

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,161.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 1,587,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after buying an additional 1,577,798 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,737,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,247.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IVE)

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

