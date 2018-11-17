TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Director Sells $181,174.32 in Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Director Graham Y. Tanaka sold 15,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $181,174.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,616.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TACT stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $11.33. 61,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,236. The stock has a market cap of $88.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.67. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. TransAct Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 23.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 14,156 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 173,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 24,046 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 158.8% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 50,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TACT. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

