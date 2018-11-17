Tredegar (TG) Rating Lowered to C- at TheStreet

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of Tredegar stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 189,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tredegar has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

In other Tredegar news, VP Michael Jay Schewel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,750.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 21,933 shares in the company, valued at $349,831.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tredegar by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,363,000 after buying an additional 190,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tredegar by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 41,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tredegar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tredegar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,480,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tredegar by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiDry and AquiDry Plus brands.

