Trican Well Service (TCW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.28

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 2739925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Raymond James downgraded Trican Well Service from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$6.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$253.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$257.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trican Well Service Ltd will post 0.0600000036641224 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shaun Patrick Kelly purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

About Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

