Triton International (TRTN) Given “Buy” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Saturday. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Triton International performed impressively in the third quarter of 2018 reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenues. Moreover, both the measures improved on a year over year basis. Results benefited from lower tax rates and growth in operating lease revenues. The company is anticipated to perform well in the fourth quarter as well on the back of tight supply/demand conditions for containers. The Zacks Consensus Estimated for current-year earnings has improved 1.4% over the last 60 days. This reflects the positivity surrounding the stock. However, the tariff exchanges between United States and China has created market uncertainty. It remains to be seen how this affects container trading volumes. Moreover, Triton is a highly leveraged company. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRTN. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Triton International in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Triton International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triton International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

TRTN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 465,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,035. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.86. Triton International has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $350.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 37.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Global Ltd Bharti acquired 337,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $11,720,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pincus (Ganymede-Ii) P. Warburg sold 1,850,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $64,343,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,174,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the 3rd quarter worth $20,149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

