Trivago (TRVG) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trivago from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.84.

Shares of TRVG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. 502,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,005. Trivago has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.33 and a beta of -0.17.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Trivago had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $253.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Trivago in the third quarter worth about $1,645,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Trivago in the third quarter worth about $773,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Trivago in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trivago by 123.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trivago by 37.5% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

