Trueblue Inc (TBI) Stake Lowered by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,296 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trueblue were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trueblue by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trueblue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Trueblue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Trueblue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trueblue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

TBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Trueblue in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Trueblue in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of TBI opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $990.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Trueblue Inc has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $29.85.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.74 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.67%. Trueblue’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trueblue Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

