Trupanion (TRUP) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Trupanion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trupanion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.89.

TRUP stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.95. 634,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trupanion has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $46.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $78.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 81,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $2,064,445.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,455,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,072,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin A. Ferracone bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $486,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,502 shares in the company, valued at $38,451.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,504 shares of company stock worth $2,733,251. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Trupanion by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

