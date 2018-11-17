Trupanion (TRUP) Shares Up 6.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.95. 634,757 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 392,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Specifically, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,285,989 shares in the company, valued at $44,675,257.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Ferracone purchased 19,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $486,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,451.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,504 shares of company stock worth $2,733,251. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. BidaskClub cut Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Trupanion from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trupanion to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trupanion from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

The firm has a market cap of $831.82 million, a P/E ratio of -370.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $78.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 7,039.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 510,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 503,295 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Trupanion by 927.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after buying an additional 431,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trupanion by 41.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,675,000 after buying an additional 339,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,525,000 after buying an additional 284,030 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 19.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,556,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,607,000 after buying an additional 251,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

