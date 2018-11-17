TSR (TSRI) & Innovative Solutions & Support (ISSC) Head-To-Head Contrast

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) and Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TSR and Innovative Solutions & Support’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $64.99 million 0.14 $480,000.00 N/A N/A Innovative Solutions & Support $16.79 million 2.13 $4.56 million N/A N/A

Innovative Solutions & Support has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TSR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TSR and Innovative Solutions & Support, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Solutions & Support 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of TSR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Innovative Solutions & Support shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of TSR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Innovative Solutions & Support shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TSR has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Solutions & Support has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TSR and Innovative Solutions & Support’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR 0.59% 4.67% 2.95% Innovative Solutions & Support -23.74% -9.48% -8.68%

Summary

TSR beats Innovative Solutions & Support on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSR

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About Innovative Solutions & Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. The company also provides digital air data computers, which calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information derived from the measure of air pressure; integrated air data computers and display units that calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays, which convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays, which convey various types of airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters that allow pilots to select a desired cruising altitude and provide warnings to pilots when an unacceptable deviation occurs. In addition, it offers engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, such as oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; and utilities management systems. The company serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, foreign militaries, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

