TTC Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.61 Million (TTC)

TTC Protocol (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. TTC Protocol has a market cap of $14.61 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of TTC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TTC Protocol has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. One TTC Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0522 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, UEX, DEx.top and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00758112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010041 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018232 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001584 BTC.

TTC Protocol Profile

TTC Protocol (CRYPTO:TTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2014. TTC Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,911,427 tokens. The official message board for TTC Protocol is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC Protocol’s official website is www.ttc.eco. The Reddit community for TTC Protocol is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ttceco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TTC Protocol Token Trading

TTC Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DEx.top, BitForex and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

